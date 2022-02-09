Serena Williams shares heartwarming reaction to 'King Richard' Oscar nominations

Reacting to the film's recently unveiled six Academy award nominations, Williams wrote on Instagram:

“Woke up to this. Our film is really nominated for an OSCAR!!!!!!! This is CRAZY!!!!!!! From Compton to Wimbledon to Academy awards. Everyone can dream. And your dream can come true. Ok, I am definitely crying this morning. Congrats to the entire film and crew.”

'King Richard' is nominated in the Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Song categories.

Starring Will Smith who lands his third Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category, the biopic centres on how Williams molded his daughters Venus and Serena to be Tennis stars.