September will be rosy for film lovers, catch the list of coming films

As we dive into the month of September, here is a list of films that we look forward to that will take us on a journey.

1) Collision Course

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, Collision Course was the winner of the Best Movie West Africa category of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in 2022.

The film tells the story of a police officer struggling to make ends meet. It was featured as the closing film for the 10th Africa International Film Festival in November 2021 and was the opening film for the Athen’s Nollywood Travel Film Festival in May 2022

Collision Course is coming to Netflix on the 2nd of September

2) Brotherhood

After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, two brothers fall on opposite sides of the law.

The bond of brotherhood are put to the ultimate test as one joins a Taskforce that hunts down the other and his gang. Brotherhood is set to hit theaters on the 23rd of September

3) Anikulapo

The Netflix Original will be premiering on the director; Kunle Afolayan's birthday, September 30. Anikulapo is a mythical folklore drama revolving around the life of Saro, a cloth weaver who migrates to the ancient Oyo Kingdom.

The film stars Kunle Remi with Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Hassan and Aisha Lawal.

4) The Brave ones