September will be rosy for film lovers, catch the list of coming films

2022 has proven to be remarkable for the Nigerian film industry. With films consisting of the highs, the lows, the good, the bad and the excruciatingly painful to watch.

The Brave ones

However, we have been through it all together and it promises to get even better (or worse).

As we dive into the month of September, here is a list of films that we look forward to that will take us on a journey.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, Collision Course was the winner of the Best Movie West Africa category of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in 2022.

The film tells the story of a police officer struggling to make ends meet. It was featured as the closing film for the 10th Africa International Film Festival in November 2021 and was the opening film for the Athen’s Nollywood Travel Film Festival in May 2022

Collision Course is coming to Netflix on the 2nd of September

After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, two brothers fall on opposite sides of the law.

The bond of brotherhood are put to the ultimate test as one joins a Taskforce that hunts down the other and his gang. Brotherhood is set to hit theaters on the 23rd of September

The Netflix Original will be premiering on the director; Kunle Afolayan's birthday, September 30. Anikulapo is a mythical folklore drama revolving around the life of Saro, a cloth weaver who migrates to the ancient Oyo Kingdom.

The film stars Kunle Remi with Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Hassan and Aisha Lawal.

The Brave Ones is a series based on African Folklore and made in South Africa. The series will premiere on September 16, 2022. The series was created by renowned film director, writer, and actor Akin Omotoso and features Sthandile Nkosi, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Bonko Khoza, and Tony Kgoroge.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

