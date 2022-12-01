RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Selina Tested': Episode 24 Apocalypse tops YouTube Nigeria 2022 chart

Inemesit Udodiong

This is the most viewed video on the platform this year.

Episode 24 Apocalypse of 'Selina Tested' is the top trending video on Youtube Nigeria this year [Youtube/Lightweight Entertainment]
'Selina Tested': Episode 24 Apocalypse is the top trending video on YouTube in Nigeria this year.

Produced by Lightweight Entertainment, which is based in Port Harcourt, the drama series revolves around the lives of two men named Chiboy and Aboy. The cast features Aye Otto, Famous Patrick, Mc Prophet, Manuchim Praize Odogwu, and Mimi Nessa.

The show explores different vices in society. Using Pidgin English, the show explores different vices in the society from cultism, gun violence, drug abuse, murder to kidnapping.

Since the debut episode, released in April 2021, the series has continued to garner millions of views on YouTube with this year's top trending video, Episode 24 Apocalypse, racking almost 4 million views.

Explaining the importance of the end of year list, the statement from the video-sharing platform states: “Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us a glimpse into what people in Nigeria were most curious about. YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what has and is happening in the world while participating in, and having an impact on, today’s culture. Whether it’s Shorts creators making millions laugh such as Oga Sabinus, or fascinating events such as the 100 days building a modern underground hut with a grass roof and a swimming pool by Mr.Heang Update, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us.”

Nigeria’s top trending videos on Youtube of 2022 are:

  1. 'Selina Tested': Episode 24 Apocalypse 
  2. 'SELINA 1'
  3. 'Best Friends in the World': Senior Year | Episode 1
  4. 'Olukoti'
  5. '100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool'
  6. 'Tegwolo and Mama Tegwolo compilation part 1'
  7. 'Cultists Clash With O.B.O'
  8. 'Innocent Housemaid'
  9. 'Obsession'
  10. 'Cultists number one - ft kelvin ikeduba'
