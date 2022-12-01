'Selina Tested': Episode 24 Apocalypse tops YouTube Nigeria 2022 chart

Explaining the importance of the end of year list, the statement from the video-sharing platform states: “Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us a glimpse into what people in Nigeria were most curious about. YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what has and is happening in the world while participating in, and having an impact on, today’s culture. Whether it’s Shorts creators making millions laugh such as Oga Sabinus, or fascinating events such as the 100 days building a modern underground hut with a grass roof and a swimming pool by Mr.Heang Update, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us.”