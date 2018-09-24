See Twitter reactions to Insecure season 3 episode 7

news

'Insecure' Season 3, Episode 7, had Issa attempting to do some truly wild things, following a week since she last heard from Nathan.

The penultimate episode of 'Insecure' had Issa in her elements as she goes out of her way blaming herself for everything wrong that Nathan is doing to her with Lawrence serving as the necessary distraction.

At Tiffany's shower, Issa felt that she might finally be over Lawrence. Both Issa and Lawrence have changed since their breakup, and changed in ways that would have benefitted their relationship while they were together.

At the end of the episode, Issa attended a financial workshop that Lawrence recommended to her, and when the workshop was over the two of them met and decided to get coffee.

Here is how Twitter reacted to 'Insecure' Season 3, Episode 7

