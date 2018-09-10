See trailer of Omoni Obolis movie Wings of a Dove ft Zack Orji

news

The official trailer of Nollywood actress and director, Omoni Oboli 's upcoming movie, ''Wings of a Dove'' has been released.

The movie which is set around two young Northern girls, who are married off to men way older than them at a very tender age seeks freedom and equality for the girl child.

Shot in location at Kano, ''Wings of a Dove'' captures the prevailing situation in the Northern part of the country surrounding childhood innocence, arranged marriage and stolen dreams of a future, where a 14 year old girl is given out in marriage by her father after the loss of her mother.

The movie is delivered in a mix of English and French languages, and also speaks on the importance of education amidst the impediment of custom and tradition.

Wings of a Dove stars notable Nollywood names including Zack Orji , Sani Danja, Yakubu Mohammed, Omoni Oboli, Amal Umar, Martha Felix and more, and is set to be released before the end of the year.

See trailer below.