See trailer of Omoni Obolis movie Wings of a Dove ft Zack Orji

Omoni Oboli has shared the trailer to her upcoming movie, ''Wings of a Dove'' that stars the likes of Zack Orji and Yakubu Mohammed.
The movie which is set around two young Northern girls, who are married off to men way older than them at a very tender age seeks freedom and equality for the girl child.
Shot in location at Kano, ''Wings of a Dove'' captures the prevailing situation in the Northern part of the country surrounding childhood innocence, arranged marriage and stolen dreams of a future, where a 14 year old girl is given out in marriage by her father after the loss of her mother.
The movie is delivered in a mix of English and French languages, and also speaks on the importance of education amidst the impediment of custom and tradition.
Wings of a Dove stars notable Nollywood names including Zack Orji, Sani Danja, Yakubu Mohammed, Omoni Oboli, Amal Umar, Martha Felix and more, and is set to be released before the end of the year.
See trailer below.