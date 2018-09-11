Pulse.ng logo
See official movie poster of Farming after TIFF 2018 premiere

‘Farming’ See official poster of Adewale Agbaje’s movie after TIFF 2018 premiere

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje has released the official poster to his directorial debut, ''Farming'', days after it premiered at the TIFF 2018 festival.

  • Published:
play Official poster for the movie, ''Farming'' (Instagram/therealadewale)

Following the premiere of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje directorial debut, ''Farming'' at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, the actor has now shared the official poster for the movie.

The movie which premiered on Saturday, September 8th alongside Genevieve Nnaji's ''Lion Heart'' is an auto-biography that chronicles his life and upbringing and it parades a cast that include Damson Idris, Kate Beckinsale, John Dagleish, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jaime Winstone, Genevieve Nnaji, and Zephan Amissah.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared the poster with the caption, ''FARMING''.

View this post on Instagram

FARMING. #FarmingFilm #TIFF18

A post shared by Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje (@therealadewale) on

 

The directorial debut from Nigerian-British writer-director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is set to be on the big screens across the world before the end of the year.

All you need to know about Farming

Based on Adewale's childhood, "Farming" tells story of a young Nigerian boy, 'farmed out' by his parents to a white British family in the hope of a better future.

All the details at 'Farming' premiere at TIFF 2018 play The ''Farming'' directors and team after the premiere at the TIFF 2018 (Instagram/therealadewale)

Instead, he becomes the feared leader of a white skinhead gang.

Idris plays the young Nigerian boy, Enitan, Beckinsale plays the white foster mother Ingrid, while Mbatha-Raw plays a kind teacher who offers Enitan a chance at redemption..

The upcoming autobiographical story features Nnaji alongside Hollywood actors Kate Beckinsale, Damson Idris and Gugu Mmbatha-Raw.

