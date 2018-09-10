See how Twitter reacted to Power season 5 finale episode

news

Power delivers another thrilling moment in its season five grand finale, and here is how Twitter has reacted.

In the 10th episode of season five, the final moments capture Tommy (Joseph Sikora) as he shoots Angela (Lela Loren) in chest with Ghost (Omari Hardwick) looking on.

But, even though she appears wounded from the gun-shot, the executive producer of the show, Courtney Kemp confirms that Angela will be in the next season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she stated, ''Angela’s not dead. She’s just shot. And so, yeah, we knew some big stuff was going to happen, for sure.''

Power has been renewed for its sixth season, which is rumoured to be its last, with production commencing on September 17.

