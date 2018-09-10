Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

See how Twitter reacted to Power season 5 finale episode

Power The twitter responses to the final episode of season 5 are hilarious

The grand finale of Power, Season 5 was televised over the weekend and it has sparked a number of interesting reactions across Twitter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Ghost and Angela in the final episode of Power season 5 (Starz)

Power delivers another thrilling moment in its season five grand finale, and here is how Twitter has reacted.

In the 10th episode of season five, the final moments capture Tommy (Joseph Sikora) as he shoots Angela (Lela Loren) in chest with Ghost (Omari Hardwick) looking on.

But, even though she appears wounded from the gun-shot, the executive producer of the show, Courtney Kemp confirms that Angela will be in the next season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she stated, ''Angela’s not dead. She’s just shot. And so, yeah, we knew some big stuff was going to happen, for sure.''

Power has been renewed for its sixth season, which is rumoured to be its last, with production commencing on September 17.

This is how Twitter reacted to Power season five finale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 'Lion Heart' See Genevieve Nnaji at movie's premiere at TIFF 2018bullet
2 'Lion heart' Netflix buys Genevieve Nnaji's movie before premiere at...bullet
3 Genevieve Nnaji Actress, Peter Okoye join Nicole Kidman as expected...bullet

Related Articles

Power Here's how Twitter reacted to season 5 episode 7
Power Here's how Twitter reacted to season 5 episode 6
Tech Netflix's 'Iron Fist' season 2 has agonizing dialogue, boring characters, and impressive fight choreography
''House of Cards'' Frank Underwood dies in the new teaser for final series season
Power Twitter goes overdrive as Teresi dies in season 5, episode 9 of series
Power Twitter react to Kendrick Lamar's acting debut in Episode 5 of TV series
Tech The 21 shows Netflix has canceled, including 'The Break' with Michelle Wolf
Finance Here's how much money 19 rich and famous power couples are worth
Tech The 7 TV shows that have a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes in 2018

Movies

First time in Emmy history, black actors win 4 Guest Actor categories
2018 Emmy Awards First time in event's history, black actors win 4 Guest Actor categories
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde says she loves singing more than acting
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde I love singing more than acting - actress
''Merry Men'' See first trailer of AY's movie Ft. RMD, Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke and Falz
Genevieve Nnaji's movie, 'Lion Heart' premieres at TIFF 2018
'Lion Heart' Genevieve Nnaji's movie premieres at TIFF 2018