See the trailer for Desmond Elliots new film That Which Binds Us

Desmond Elliot has shared a first look of what to expect from his upcoming movie, ''That Which Binds Us.''

What happens when 'culture' and 'tradition' continue to stand as a justification for oppression in the society? That is one question that veteran actor and lawmaker Desmond Elliot puts to the front burner in his new directed film, 'That Which Binds Us.''

The movie produced by Dayo Amusa tells the story of a widowed woman, Toke Nwachukwu played by Uche Jombo, who has to deal with her husband's family who invade her home immediately after the loss of her husband, and also cope with two troublesome friends in sisters, Kike Shomorin (Mercy Aigbe) and Yewande Shomorin (Dayo Amusa).

That Which Binds Us captures a family tale of betrayal, love, friendship, human weakness, individual deficiencies and sacrifice.

The movie parades notable Nollywood names like Desmond Elliot, Uche Jombo, Mercy Aigbe, Dayo Amusa, Chinyere Wilfred, Toyin Alausa and more.

The movie is set to hit the cinemas on October 5th.