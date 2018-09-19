Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

See the trailer for Desmond Elliots new film That Which Binds Us

Desmond Elliot Watch trailer for actor's upcoming film, 'That Which Binds Us'

The trailer for Desmond Elliot's new movie, ''That Which Binds Us'' and produced by Dayo Amusa is out.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Desmond Elliot has shared a first look of what to expect from his upcoming movie, ''That Which Binds Us.''

What happens when 'culture' and 'tradition' continue to stand as a justification for oppression in the society? That is one question that veteran actor and lawmaker Desmond Elliot puts to the front burner in his new directed film, 'That Which Binds Us.''

The movie produced by Dayo Amusa tells the story of a widowed woman, Toke Nwachukwu played by Uche Jombo, who has to deal with her husband's family who invade her home immediately after the loss of her husband, and also cope with two troublesome friends in sisters, Kike Shomorin (Mercy Aigbe) and Yewande Shomorin (Dayo Amusa).

play The Desmond Elliot directed movie ''That Which Binds Us'' (Desmond Elliot)

 

That Which Binds Us captures a family tale of betrayal, love, friendship, human weakness, individual deficiencies and sacrifice.

The movie parades notable Nollywood names like Desmond Elliot, Uche Jombo, Mercy Aigbe, Dayo Amusa, Chinyere Wilfred, Toyin Alausa and more.

The movie is set to hit the cinemas on October 5th.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Kunle Afolayan I hardly watch regular Nollywood movies - filmmaker...bullet
2 Pulse Movie Review 'Crazy Rich Asians' is a refreshing story that will...bullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet

Related Articles

Desmond Elliot Actor pens down cute message for his mum on her 70th birthday
Oghenekaro Itene Nollywood actress features in Hollywood film "Chase"
Success Stories Africa 2018 Desmond Elliot, Sunday Olorunsheyi, Olawale Ayilara to speak at youth empowerment conference
Kunle's Kembe Kunle Afolayan to debut his new clothing line for the first time on the AFWN runway
Pulse List 5 really bad Nollywood films you shouldn't be watching in cinemas in 2018
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say "New Money" is their favourite Nollywood movie of 2018 so far
Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies you should see this March
Pulse Blogger Emeka Kachikwu’s dubute comedy, “Boss of All Bosses” Premieres at IMAX Film House Cinemas

Movies

Captain Marvel Watch first trailer for new Marvel action hero movie
2018 Emmy Awards Television Awards misses big opportunity to address #MeToo movement
See trailer of Moses Olufemi's movie "Last Days"
Last Days See first trailer of Moses Olufemi's movie starring Susan Peters, Funsho Adeolu, Vivian Metchie
2018 Emmy Awards 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Game of Thrones' win big at television award ceremony