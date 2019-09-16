Basketmouth kicked off the promotion for his annual comedy festival, Lord of the Ribs’ with 10 skits that have since redefined the strategy for the industry.

The comedy skits featured big names in the Nigerian entertainment industry led by Cobhams Asuquo and IK Osakiodua. Other notable stars that have joined Basketmouth for the skits include Broda Shaggi, Senator, Sound Sultan, MC Pashun, Koloman, Bovi, Buchi, and Seun Kuti.

For each of the skits, Basketmouth is frustrated by the guest entertainer, who he employs to help him in sensitizing the public about his upcoming show. The announcements barely make it past the date and venue of the comedy festival as the comedian ended up complaining and blaming his guests.

1. Basketmouth leaves Cobhams in the cold

2. Nedu gives the Hausa vibe

3. IK goes ahead to run a radio ad

4. Senator adds the Igbo touch

5. And Broda Shaggi supports with talking drum

6. Koloman and Pashun rubbished on set

7. Basketmouth chokes SoundSultan

8. Bovi prevents Basketmouth from talking

9. Buchi tackles Basketmouth, makes case for youths

10. Seun Kuti ignores Basketmouth to play the sax

Two unifying themes of the skits - Basketmouth remains unsatisfied and his guests insist on giving him professional touch - remain constant in the one minute long skits currently enjoying views and comments from fans, and the general public.

The skits aren’t the first since Basketmouth’s show began over a decade ago, however, the theme of the skit and personalities in the 11 posted skits have fueled conversations on just how skits should be tailored without making it a slapstick.