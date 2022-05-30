Season 2 of 'The Most Toasted Girl' is officially in the works [Exclusive]

Written and directed by Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, the web series follows a young woman's comic love life or journey to one. The show first premiered in 2020 with eight episodes.

'The Most Toasted Girl' is produced by Orwi Ameh and Nengi Adoki who stars in the lead role. The show's first season featured Eso Dike, Elozonam Ogbolu, Koye Kekere-Ekun and Baaj Adebule.

Meanwhile Adoki got some social media buzz late last year for her role in acclaimed three-part anthology film 'Juju Stories' directed by Abba T. Makama, CJ Obasi and Michael Omonua.