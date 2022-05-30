RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Season 2 of 'The Most Toasted Girl' is officially in the works [Exclusive]

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

'The Most Toasted Girl' is back! The Nengers can officially get ready to get their calendars ticked in anticipation of sizzling new episodes.

The Nengers 'The Most Toasted Girl' [Instagram]
The Nengers 'The Most Toasted Girl' [Instagram]

Principal photography for new episodes of the fan-favourite web series officially wrapped in Lagos on May 28, 2022, a source confirmed to Pulse. The new season will feature guest appearances for each episode (as is the norm with the sitcom). Among confirmed guest cast include Zainab Balogun, TOOT lead star Obi Maduegbuna among others.

Recommended articles

Written and directed by Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, the web series follows a young woman's comic love life or journey to one. The show first premiered in 2020 with eight episodes.

'The Most Toasted Girl' is produced by Orwi Ameh and Nengi Adoki who stars in the lead role. The show's first season featured Eso Dike, Elozonam Ogbolu, Koye Kekere-Ekun and Baaj Adebule.

Meanwhile Adoki got some social media buzz late last year for her role in acclaimed three-part anthology film 'Juju Stories' directed by Abba T. Makama, CJ Obasi and Michael Omonua.

The actress starred alongside Timini Egbuson, Belinda Agedah Yanga, Paul Utomi, Adebukola Oladipupo among others in the award-winning film. Recall that co-Director Abba Makama announced that a series was in the works for the film following its AFRIFF premiere and theatrical release.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

You can’t win with the Nigerian audience - filmmaker Biodun Stephen laments

You can’t win with the Nigerian audience - filmmaker Biodun Stephen laments

Toyin Lawani says Carolyn Hutchings accused her of destroying her marriage

Toyin Lawani says Carolyn Hutchings accused her of destroying her marriage

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Season 2 of 'The Most Toasted Girl' is officially in the works [Exclusive]

Season 2 of 'The Most Toasted Girl' is officially in the works [Exclusive]

Naira Marley releases debut album 'God's Timing's the Best'

Naira Marley releases debut album 'God's Timing's the Best'

Apple Music unveils Dadaboy Ehiz as new host of Africa Now Radio

Apple Music unveils Dadaboy Ehiz as new host of Africa Now Radio

Check out 10 new songs released in May 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Check out 10 new songs released in May 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Trending

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

I spent N30 million of my money, producers couldn't afford me - Caroline Danjuma on RHOL

Caroline Danjuma [Instagram/@carolynahutchings]

Why is Morgan Freeman permanently banned from visiting Russia?

Morgan Freeman

Ireti Doyle slams Niyi Akinmolayan over tweet tackling 'Influencer Actors'

Ireti Doyle and Niyi Akinmolayan [Instagram]