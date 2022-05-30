Principal photography for new episodes of the fan-favourite web series officially wrapped in Lagos on May 28, 2022, a source confirmed to Pulse. The new season will feature guest appearances for each episode (as is the norm with the sitcom). Among confirmed guest cast include Zainab Balogun, TOOT lead star Obi Maduegbuna among others.
Season 2 of 'The Most Toasted Girl' is officially in the works [Exclusive]
'The Most Toasted Girl' is back! The Nengers can officially get ready to get their calendars ticked in anticipation of sizzling new episodes.
Written and directed by Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, the web series follows a young woman's comic love life or journey to one. The show first premiered in 2020 with eight episodes.
'The Most Toasted Girl' is produced by Orwi Ameh and Nengi Adoki who stars in the lead role. The show's first season featured Eso Dike, Elozonam Ogbolu, Koye Kekere-Ekun and Baaj Adebule.
Meanwhile Adoki got some social media buzz late last year for her role in acclaimed three-part anthology film 'Juju Stories' directed by Abba T. Makama, CJ Obasi and Michael Omonua.
The actress starred alongside Timini Egbuson, Belinda Agedah Yanga, Paul Utomi, Adebukola Oladipupo among others in the award-winning film. Recall that co-Director Abba Makama announced that a series was in the works for the film following its AFRIFF premiere and theatrical release.
