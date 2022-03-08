Schucks Media's animated short film 'Light Strands' lands Amazon Prime release

Currently available to binge on the streamer, the Somtochukwu Onubogu created animation follows the struggles of a young woman as she comes to terms with some of the harsh realities of life after school. She is forced to take a closer look at herself to find the answers to the questions tugging at her heart.

The animated short film shows the struggles that graduates, especially women face upon leaving school.

"The Nigerian animation industry is beginning to take root in Nigeria and the rest of the world and this is just a another step in watering that seed. Schucks media is looking forward to more collaborations within the Nigerian Animation industry to craft even more uniquely African stories with global appeal," Onubogu said on the latest licensing deal with Amazon.

'Light Strand' premiered to impressive reviews in 2021 debuting at multiple local and international festivals including the Africa International film festival (AFRIFF) where it got nominated in the best animation category.