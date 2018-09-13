Saraki says Nollywood is a decent industry

news

Nigeria's Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the movie industry as a decent sector with so much potentials.

Saraki made the remarks on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria and top movie practitioners.

"This is a decent industry...it's my belief that if duly supported Nollywood will not only be number one in the world but will create job opportunities, increase the country's GDP and reduce poverty," Saraki said.

Saraki praised Nollywood stars while telling actors that included Segun Arinze, Zik Zulu Okafor, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Ebele Okaro and Chiwetalu Agu that the thespians have shown great capacity in nation building.

ALSO READ: AGN gets N5 million to support ailing members

Saraki wants to change how actors are viewed

Saraki said he would like to change the way movie practitioners are viewed in Nigeria saying the industry will create jobs if supported.

He said, “Let me thank the president for bringing us together. You have made a lot of us very proud. You have worked hard to support our government. You have shown truly that we have great capacity.

"Anywhere else in the world being surrounded by the stars I am seeing here, any politician would not let the opportunity slip away. Because we don’t recognize your talent and the kind of people we have, I would like to change that not because of you but because the country needs it.

" The economy will not grow by chance. But, it's my belief that if duly supported Nollywood will not only be number one in the world but will create job opportunities, increase the country's GDP and reduce poverty, among several other advantages. Hollywood is great today because the American government supported and funded the industry. Same can be possible for Nollywood."

Movie practitioners in Nigeria have enjoyed so much patronage from politicians in the last eight years.

The practitioners formed part of the team that promoted and campaigned for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan during his second term bid.

Notable actors have also benefited from politicians through political appointments with some actually vying for elective offices.