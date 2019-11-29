Olaniyi Afonja, who is fondly referred to as Sanyeri has praised Baba Suwe for paving the way for other Yoruba comic actors.

Sanyeri, in an Instagram post, called Baba Suwe a mentor, whose works shaped his professional life into a profitable skill.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate Chief Babatunde Omidina A.k.A BABASUWE...You have helped us shape our professional life into profitable skills,” he wrote.

Continuing, Sanyeri wrote, “You are an amazing mentor, I appreciate your contribution towards the society. Also praying for the grace to have positive effects unto our growing society.”

Sanyeri became popular after featuring in a 2010 movie, ‘Opa Kan’ alongside Odunlade Adekola. He cemented his popularity after playing the role of Sanyeri in a comedy that starred his friend and colleague, Adekola Tijani aka Kamilu Kompo.