Sanwo-Olu launches health insurance scheme for Nollywood veterans

This development became known to the public when Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page to share a picture with the Governor and caption it with an important highlight of the meeting.

"The Governor of Lagos state @jidesanwoolu hosted Nollywood Filmmakers to a dinner last night which was quite interesting and he also used the the opportunity to institute a health insurance scheme for veterans to ensure they are well covered for adequate medical care which will assist to access health care in public health facilities……Thank you so much my Governor this is so huge in our sight and we are grateful for this opportunity" she wrote.