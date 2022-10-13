RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Sanwo-Olu launches health insurance scheme for Nollywood veterans

Babatunde Lawal

Eniola Badmus shared details of the exclusive meeting between film veterans and the Lagos state governor.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

On October 11 2022, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu launched a health insurance scheme that will cater for the health needs of Nollywood veterans. This was done in a meeting that the Governor had with Nollywood filmmakers to discuss the growth of the industry.

Read Also

This development became known to the public when Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page to share a picture with the Governor and caption it with an important highlight of the meeting.

"The Governor of Lagos state @jidesanwoolu hosted Nollywood Filmmakers to a dinner last night which was quite interesting and he also used the the opportunity to institute a health insurance scheme for veterans to ensure they are well covered for adequate medical care which will assist to access health care in public health facilities……Thank you so much my Governor this is so huge in our sight and we are grateful for this opportunity" she wrote.

This scheme hopes to alleviate one of the major issues befalling actors in the filmmaking industry.

You may remember that in recent years, Nollywood actors faced with financial hardships and health issues have turned to social media to solicit help from Nigerians.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu launches health insurance scheme for Nollywood veterans

Sanwo-Olu launches health insurance scheme for Nollywood veterans

List: 21 Nigerian entertainers with national honours award

List: 21 Nigerian entertainers with national honours award

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ ranks No.1 globally on Netflix

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ ranks No.1 globally on Netflix

AFRIFF's announces 11th edition slated for November

AFRIFF's announces 11th edition slated for November

Video: I did not sign Whitemoney to EME, Banky W reacts to rumors

Video: "I did not sign Whitemoney to EME", Banky W reacts to rumors

Twitter reacts to clip of Teni receiving MON award from President Buhari

Twitter reacts to clip of Teni receiving MON award from President Buhari

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Hakeem Effect has opened up on using prosthetics to achieve Bimbo Ademoye’s bare breasts in Anikulapo movie [Instagram]

How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in 'Anikulapo' - Hakeem Effect

Big Brother Titan will see a mash-up of BBNaija and BB Mzansi [ID Africa]

Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans

Kunle Remi and Kunle Afolayan on the set of Anikulapo [Instagram/KunleRemi]

Anikulapo to be developed into a series

Bella Okagbue [Instagram/bellaokagbue]

BBNaija 7: I can't defend Sheggz, I need the space - Bella