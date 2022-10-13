On October 11 2022, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu launched a health insurance scheme that will cater for the health needs of Nollywood veterans. This was done in a meeting that the Governor had with Nollywood filmmakers to discuss the growth of the industry.
Sanwo-Olu launches health insurance scheme for Nollywood veterans
Eniola Badmus shared details of the exclusive meeting between film veterans and the Lagos state governor.
This development became known to the public when Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page to share a picture with the Governor and caption it with an important highlight of the meeting.
"The Governor of Lagos state @jidesanwoolu hosted Nollywood Filmmakers to a dinner last night which was quite interesting and he also used the the opportunity to institute a health insurance scheme for veterans to ensure they are well covered for adequate medical care which will assist to access health care in public health facilities……Thank you so much my Governor this is so huge in our sight and we are grateful for this opportunity" she wrote.
This scheme hopes to alleviate one of the major issues befalling actors in the filmmaking industry.
You may remember that in recent years, Nollywood actors faced with financial hardships and health issues have turned to social media to solicit help from Nigerians.
