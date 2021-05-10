RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Actor Samuel Ajibola quits 'The Johnsons' series

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actor was popular for playing the character Spiff.

Nigerian actor 'Samuel Ajibola [Instagram/samajibola]

Nigerian actor, Samuel Ajibola has ended his 10-year journey on top television series 'The Johnsons'.

The actor who was popular for playing Spiff, a comic character in the Africa Magic series, announced his exit from the show in a video shared on his Instagram handle.

"For about 10 years now, I have sacrificed my time, dedicated my life as well as the God given creativity within me to serving the Spiff character on 'The Johnsons' television series which for me has fulfilled its purpose in bringing entertainment, happiness and joy to the African continent," the actor said.

On the reason for his exit, Ajibola revealed that it was in a bid to discover newer opportunities for growth.

Produced by Rogers Ofime and directed by Charles Inojie, 'The Johnsons' is currently one of the longest-running tv shows. It stars Chinedu Ikedieze, Ada Ameh, Olumide Oworu, Susan Pwajok , Seun Adebajo Osigbesan, veteran actor Kunle Bamtefa and Inojie.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

