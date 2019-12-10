Tosin Igho’s new film, ‘Seven’ featuring Sadiq Daba and Richard Mofe Damijo has begun screening in cinemas.

Daba worked closely with Efe Iwara, and RMD as one of his allies plays the role of Issah in the film.

RMD takes on the role of Ejiro in the film while Iwara plays the role of Kolade in the film.

Speaking on the film, RMD said, "The character that I played is battled scarred. that he enjoyed that side of life. So I had boxing lessons, kick lessons to play the role."

On his part, the director and producer, Tosin Igho says he decided to bring some actions to set to make the actors feel the reality of their roles and be able to interpret it properly.

The film also features Daddy Showkey, Efe Iwara, Bimbo Manuel, Uzikwendu, Patrick Diabuah, Chioma Nwosu, Uche Nwaefuna, Koffi da Guru, and Tomi Odunsi.

‘Seven’ has rapper and record label boss, Olamide creating the original score of the film.