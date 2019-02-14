‘Gladiator’ star, Russell Crowe has kicked against the plan by the Academy to present three Oscars during TV ad breaks.

In a tweet, Crowe said, “The Academy is removing cinematography, editing, and makeup from the televised show?

"This is just such a fundamentally stupid decision, I’m not even going to be bothered trying to be a smart arse about it.

"It’s just too fucking dumb for words.”

He went further to express himself over the plans by the Academy saying, “So this tweet isn’t quite right.

"It has been a message delivered very badly and received by cinephiles all over the world the same way.

"These categories will be in the televised event, but, will not be “live”...

"spurious reasoning, curious decision.”

In the same vein, ‘Exorcist’ director William Friedkin described the move as “an insult to award two of the most essential qualities of film-making”.

‘Roma’ director, Alfonso Cuarón, who is a nominee in the Cinematography category wrote, “No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing.”

Guillermo del Toro, 2018 Oscar best director wrote: “I would not presume to suggest what categories should occur during commercials on Oscars night, but, please: Cinematography & Editing are at the very heart of our craft.”

However, Academy president, John Bailey explained that the move is part of its attempt to shorten the TV show’s sprawling running time, under pressure from host network ABC.

Presenters confirmed for Oscars

At least, 29 presenters have been confirmed ahead of the 91st Oscars scheduled to hold at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

The presenters are Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Amy Poehler, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.

Others are Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa, and Sarah Paulson.