If you are not cuddling up in bed with or without your significant other this Valentine weekend, a visit to the cinemas just might be your next big plan. Nigerian cinemas are already buzzing with new romantic titles to make your experience worth the while.

Here is a list of romantic movies opening in cinemas this weekend:

Queen and Slim

Grammy award winning music director, Melina Matsoukas' debuts her feature film 'Queen and Slim' [IMDb]

After a few months of anticipating a Nigerian screening, 'Queen and Slim' is finally opening in cinemas nationwide this weekend. Lovers looking to enjoy a romantic film with strong socially relevant themes can happily mark their calendars. The Melina Matsoukas directed film stars Jodie Turner-Smith alongside 'Get Out' actor, Daniel Kaluuya.

Dear Affy

Sam Olatunji stars Kehinde Bankole, Toyin Abraham, Bimbo Ademoye, Uzor Arukwe in new romantic comedy 'Dear Affy' [Vanguard]

Lovebirds looking to laugh hard and still find romantic pointers will find 'Dear Affy' directed by Sam 'Big Sam' Olatunji, the best choice for this weekend. The celebrity-studded rom-com opens in cinemas Friday 14 February 2020.

Like most Nollywood romantic comedies, 'Dear Affy' is packed with some of the movie, comedy and music industries' finest acts including pop star, Teni and Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Sir Dee. This will be the songstress' acting debut.

Special Jollof

Emem's Isong 's 2020 love story 'Special Jollof' delves into the lives of illegal immigrants [Nollywood Access]

Emem Isong is unarguably one of Nollywood’s respected filmmakers with major titles to her credit. 'Special Jollof', her latest feature opens in cinemas on Valentine’s day. Magdalene Vaughn stars alongside Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright, Femi Adebayo, and Joseph Benjamin in the romance drama that delves into the world of illegal Nigerian immigrants.

Who's the Boss

'Who's the Boss' is a romantic film directed by Inkblot's Naz Onuzo [Inkblot]

Despite its 28 February, 2020 release date, Inkblot's latest feature film promises an overdose of romance. 'Who's the Boss' stars Sharon Ooja as its leading lady in a story focused on self discovery, and finding love.