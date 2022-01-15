Robert Patterson's Bruce Wayne is not your regular Batman

Interestingly, our new Dark Knight' Robert Pattinson' has emphasized his character's fierce approach in the Matt Reeves movie. In an interview with Scotland's The Daily Record, the Twilight star stated that fans should not expect his version of Gotham's protector to be "a straight-up hero."

With just over a month and a half away, The Batman alongside Black Adam are two DC movies that hold high anticipation. However, unlike Marvel's Morbius, Warner Bros. will hope that its March release date sticks amid current COVID-19 concerns as marketing and promotion have increased over the last few weeks since its official trailer was launched.

The film will offer the youngest ever live-action interpretation of Bruce Wayne, as he navigates his early years as Batman; The defender of Gotham in a corrupt and violent world.

Having received a PG-13 rating for violence and disturbing content, it is clear that The Batman aims to be the next superhero movie ready to introduce the darker side of DC comics to screen and is certainly more in line with Chris Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy than some of the lighter entries in the series.