Robbers attack the set of 'Lupin', cart away £250k in armed heist

According to a Netflix Spokesperson, the incident occurred at the ongoing filming of the heist film's third season in the Nanterre district, west of central Paris, forcing production to briefly pause.

No one was hurt including lead actor Omar Sy (who stars as the genius thief) who was reportedly on set filming.

Agence France-Presse reports that the Police has arrested seven people associated with the robbery. The alleged robbers aged between 13 and 21 will now face armed robbery charges even as they continue to look for the rest of the gang and recover the stolen equipment.

'Lupin' will not be the first top Netflix show to get robbed. Just a day before the Paris heist, armed robbers attacked the set of 'The Crown' series in South Yorkshire, United Kingdom carting away antique props valued up to £150,000.