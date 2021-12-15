RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

RMD to narrate forthcoming documentary based on Moses Orimolade

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Ola Ajayi produced documentary will center on the origin of the Christian religious order 'Cherubim & Seraphim'.

Ola Ajayi's documentary on Cherubim & Seraphim' church [Instagram]
Ola Ajayi's documentary on Cherubim & Seraphim' church [Instagram]

Filmmaker Ola Ajayi has unveiled a first-look at her forthcoming documentary 'The White Garment Church' based on the history of the 'Cherubim & Seraphim' church founded by Moses Orimolade.

Recommended articles

Directed by Emmanuel Wogu, the documentary is set to be narrated by Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo with featured interviews with church leaders and followers of the religious organization.

Speaking on the documentary and working with Mofe-Damijo, producer Ola Ajayi said: "I’ve been doing short films all my life. I told my mum about this idea and she introduced me to people that could make the production come to life. Then, I was introduced to RMD and I pitched my idea to him. I was nervous while pitching the idea to him”

The documentary shot in two years, will center around the establishment of the church with the aim of dispelling common misconceptions.

Watch the teaser:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Filmmaker Ernest Obi recalls going nude for a movie role

Filmmaker Ernest Obi recalls going nude for a movie role

RMD to narrate forthcoming documentary based on Moses Orimolade

RMD to narrate forthcoming documentary based on Moses Orimolade

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara is dead

Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara is dead

Music mogul Ubi Franklin's 4th baby mama Sandra Iheuwa drags him on Instagram

Music mogul Ubi Franklin's 4th baby mama Sandra Iheuwa drags him on Instagram

Posh Life sets the stage for December as Mukhy takes Centre Stage

Posh Life sets the stage for December as Mukhy takes Centre Stage

Congolese singer, Koffi Olomide sentenced to 18 months in prison for kidnap

Congolese singer, Koffi Olomide sentenced to 18 months in prison for kidnap

Nollywood actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade announce date for their wedding

Nollywood actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade announce date for their wedding

Fireboy, Wande Coal, Ayra Starr, others thrill fans at ‘The Live In Concert’

Fireboy, Wande Coal, Ayra Starr, others thrill fans at ‘The Live In Concert’

Wizkid, Olamide, Joeboy & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now!

Wizkid, Olamide, Joeboy & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now!

Trending

Best Nollywood films of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Pulse picks 2021

Toyin Abraham rallies fan support for new 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

NFVCB moves to ban smoking in Nollywood movies

NFVCB to pass law banning smoking in Nollywood movies

Rahama Sadau, Uzor Arukwe, Broda Shaggi join 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' cast

'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' [Netflix]