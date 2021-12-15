Filmmaker Ola Ajayi has unveiled a first-look at her forthcoming documentary 'The White Garment Church' based on the history of the 'Cherubim & Seraphim' church founded by Moses Orimolade.
RMD to narrate forthcoming documentary based on Moses Orimolade
The Ola Ajayi produced documentary will center on the origin of the Christian religious order 'Cherubim & Seraphim'.
Directed by Emmanuel Wogu, the documentary is set to be narrated by Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo with featured interviews with church leaders and followers of the religious organization.
Speaking on the documentary and working with Mofe-Damijo, producer Ola Ajayi said: "I’ve been doing short films all my life. I told my mum about this idea and she introduced me to people that could make the production come to life. Then, I was introduced to RMD and I pitched my idea to him. I was nervous while pitching the idea to him”
The documentary shot in two years, will center around the establishment of the church with the aim of dispelling common misconceptions.
Watch the teaser:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng