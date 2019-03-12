The Audio Visual Rights Society of Nigeria’s stakeholders’ forum is scheduled to hold on March 27, 2019.

Also expected to grace the forum by the sole Collective Management Organization (CMO) for cinematography and films are stakeholders of the creative industry that include Obi Asika, Don Pedro Obaseki, Sandra Oyewole, Chijioke Uwaegbute, and Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), John Asein.

The forum according to AVRS Chairman Mahmood Ali-Balogun was conceived to sensitize the licensees on roles as partners and the need for stakeholders to meet up their obligations.

Ali-Balogun also said the forum is aimed at sensitizing prospective licensees of the AVRS and other stakeholders in the Nigerian creative space on the nature and functions of AVRS.

Mahmood Ali-Balogun returned to the Audio Visual Rights Society of Nigeria after he led the society as the interim chairman in 2014.

Ali-Balogun was elected to lead the AVRS for two years after defeating Bond Emeruwa.

The prominent Nollywood Filmmaker, producer, and director polled nine of the 15 director’s votes against the incumbent chairman, Bond Emeruwa who has led the board since 2016.