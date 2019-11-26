RMD recently revealed that he will be playing the role of BBNaija's Mike dad in a new film.

The movie star made this known in a recent Instagram post shared on Monday evening, November 25, 2019.

Mike and RMD were spotted together in Spain where the shoot is expected to take place.

Mike left the shores of Nigeria on Sunday, November 24, 2019, for Spain, where his services have been engaged to feature in the upcoming movie.

Mike came as the first runner up at the 2019 BBNaija Pepper Dem, which had Mercy Eke winning the reality TV show.

Diane, one of the housemates of the 2019 BBNaija Pepper Dem has also gotten an invitation to feature on Funke Akindele-Bello's hit TV series, Jenifa's Diary.

Past housemates of the BBNaija have featured on Jenifa's Diary as well as other TV shows. Others like Ifu Ennada, Teddy A, Tobi Bakre and BamBam have gone on to appear in Nollywood films.