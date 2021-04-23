Rita Dominic rewards budding actors with N1.4 million

The actors, Jasmine Wrights, Chioma Okafor, and Josh Anowi won N1 million, N300,000 and N100,000 respectively for emerging winners of the recently held acting challenge for the Mildred Okwo directed 'La Femme Anjola'. The winners were announced on Monday, April 5 after a rigorous process of selection from multiple entries.

"When I first started acting in Nollywood 23 years ago, it was very difficult after finishing school," Dominic said at the cheque presentation event. "So, my dream was to find a way to give opportunities to upcoming actors so they don’t have to go through the rigorous process.

"For so many years, I didn’t have the opportunity to bring my dream to life, so luckily, Heritage bank came on board and partnered with us this year and I felt this is a fantastic opportunity to bring to life this long-life dream and with the help of my business partner and director, we decided to put out a monologue from our new film, La Femme Anjola, that whoever does win will have an opportunity to feature in our next project aside winning a prize.

"It was difficult because we had several entries and I will tell you that we have lots of talents in this country but at the end of the day Jasmine won.”