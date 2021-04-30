'Riona' producer James Omokwe says Nollywood needs more trained filmmakers
The television producer called for more professionals in the film and television industry.
The filmmaker shared his views in a post recently shared on Twitter. "Now I know that we need a lot of training in the film and TV field. We need more 'trained' Head writers, show runners, Producers, writers, Production designers.....the list is long," Omokwe tweeted.
"If you learnt any of these things on your own, great but you need to sharpen your skills with some training. Pay for an online course or find those that already are experts in that field, Understudy then get some experience."
Omokwe's latest production, 'Riona', an epic television series, has received critical acclaim since its debut in 2020. The filmmaker is also the producer of Africa Magic's 2018 hit television series 'Ajoche'.
