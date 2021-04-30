'Riona' producer James Omokwe says Nollywood needs more trained filmmakers

The filmmaker shared his views in a post recently shared on Twitter. "Now I know that we need a lot of training in the film and TV field. We need more 'trained' Head writers, show runners, Producers, writers, Production designers.....the list is long," Omokwe tweeted.

"If you learnt any of these things on your own, great but you need to sharpen your skills with some training. Pay for an online course or find those that already are experts in that field, Understudy then get some experience."