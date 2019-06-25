Regina Daniels and her mum, Rita Daniels, are currently making a new movie and Naira Marley will be starring in the motion picture.

The Daniels are currently shooting their movie with locations in Abuja and notable Nollywood stars locked on the set.

Helmed by Ozoemena Nwakile, the movie is produced by Rita Daniels. There are unconfirmed speculations that Rita Daniels’ wealthy son-in-law, Hon Ned Nwoko, will be taking the seat of an executive producer as he’s bankrolling the movie project.

Naira Marley makes acting debut in Nollywood 14 days after release from detention

The ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ singer landed his first movie role exactly seven days after his release from incarceration over alleged fraud charges.

On Friday, June 21, 2019, the Daniels, in an unofficial announcement, introduced Naira Marley to the making of a Nollywood movie. Naira Marley made his acting debut in a movie when he showed up at the movie set of the Daniels’ new movie, ‘The Enemy I Know,’ in Abuja.

Unconsciously some of the reigning Nollywood stars like Ken Erics, Bolanle Ninalowo, Rita Daniels and Regina Daniels welcomed the controversial singer to a Nollywood movie set. His arrival had crew members and even the movie stars on set seeking photo-ops.

Without wasting so much time on the attention, Naira Marley found his way to the set to shoot his scenes in the movie alongside Bolanle Ninalowo and Regina Daniels. The movie scenes saw the singer chilling on a private jet with models clad in bikinis and Ninalowo.

The controversy ride

To further gather awareness and publicity for the movie, the scriptwriter and producer had strategically written Naira Marley into the movie to compliment the fame of rising actress, Regina Daniels.

With the fame Regina Daniels is currently enjoying in the media and Nigerian entertainment space and the controversy surrounding the career and personality of Naira Marley, it’s easy to gamble on a movie featuring both celebs.

The move to feature Naira Marley also is to create anticipation ahead of the movie release while riding on his controversial personality.

The well-thought move by Rita Daniels will see the movie, ‘The Enemy Within’ winning over some of the fans of the now famous singer to the cinema.

According to sources close to Daniels, the movie is scheduled to be a straight to cinema movie before it will be released on CDs and sold to the general public.

Top grossing actors on set

The announcement by Regina Daniels to kick off the shoot of a new movie came with mention of top Nollywood grossing actors as lead stars.

In her Instagram post on June 12, 2019, Regina shared the new project with followers, fans and the media with a picture of herself and Bolanle Ninalowo [Picture Perfect].

Though the theme and storyline for the movie are yet to be revealed, Pulse can reveal to you that Bolanle Ninalowo will be playing the role of Jace, a billionaire’s son, while Sola Sobowale will be playing the role of Madam Grace and Rita Daniels playing the role of a cook named Susan.

Woli Arole will be playing the role of Ebiye while Ken Erics will be playing the role of Richard and Tana Adelana playing the role of Barbara.

The roll call for the movie includes some of Nollywood’s top-grossing actors led by Sola Sobowale [King of Boys, Wedding Party I & II] and Jide Kosoko [The Merry Men, King of Boys].

Other popular Nollywood stars on the movie set include Desmond Elliot, Ken Erics, Tana Adelana, Broda Shaggi, Arole, and Anita Andrew.