Regé-Jean Page to star in Netflix heist film produced by 'Avengers' filmmakers

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The 'Bridgerton' heartthrob will star in the untitled film produced by Russo brothers.

Regé-Jean Page [The Hollywood Reporter]
Regé-Jean Page [The Hollywood Reporter]

'Bridgerton' star actor Regé-Jean Page has reportedly signed on to star in a new Netflix heist film set to be written and directed by Noah Hawley.

According to multiple reports, the untitled project will be produced by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe via their AGBO films. The brothers will team up with their longtime collaborator Mike Larocca. Release date and plot details are currently under wraps.

Recall that Page left 'Bridgerton' fans stunned early this year after announcing that he would not be returning to the acclaimed period drama produced by Shondaland. He has since starred in 'The Gray Man', also from AGBO films alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Billy Bob Thornton.

The yet to be released action thriller action thriller is centered on a CIA operative who becomes a fugitive.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

