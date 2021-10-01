Regé-Jean Page to star in Netflix heist film produced by 'Avengers' filmmakers

According to multiple reports, the untitled project will be produced by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe via their AGBO films. The brothers will team up with their longtime collaborator Mike Larocca. Release date and plot details are currently under wraps.

Recall that Page left 'Bridgerton' fans stunned early this year after announcing that he would not be returning to the acclaimed period drama produced by Shondaland. He has since starred in 'The Gray Man', also from AGBO films alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Billy Bob Thornton.