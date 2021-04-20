Regé-Jean Page reportedly left 'Bridgerton' over creative differences

Amid online protests and unanswered questions, a new report has now confirmed that the Zimbabwean star actor left the show following creative differences with executive producer, Shonda Rhimes.

According to Page Six, Page exited the show on good terms after reportedly turning down what the producers had created for his Duke of Hastings character.

“He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for Season 2, which would have kept him a player but not the focal point of the show, ” a Page Six source revealed.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Page was offered $50,000 per episode to appear as a guest star but he turned down the offer for "a multitude of reasons'.

Page had told Variety that he accepted to be cast in the show's first season because he believed it was a "one-season arc" that would see him “contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”