'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page shares family's reaction to racy scenes
The star actor recently shocked fans with news that he will not be returning for the show's anticipated second season.
While the actor kept the audience salivating with naughty thoughts, no thanks to the series' numerous racy scenes, his family members expectedly did not find his backside on screen fascinating.
In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, Page revealed that his family was not prepared for his role in the series.
"No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there. My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion," the actor revealed.
Watch the clip:
