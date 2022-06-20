Red TV’s new short film ‘Mighty’ poses an introspective question about change

The official synopsis the screenplay by Otonjo reads: Mighty follows the tale of Angel, Madam B, Patience and the leader of the clan Baddie as they navigate a night out in the bustling city of Lagos.

Looking and Nigeria’s pressing topic of kidnap, deceit and quick money fixes, this film addresses how one night’s turn of events can lead to an introspective question “How do we change things”, a reminder that looks can be deceiving.

The short film stars comedian Nkubi alongside ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’ star Chioma Okoli, comedian Tomama, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Ada Ameh and Kech Nwikwu.

‘Mighty’ is the latest release from Red TV following its ‘Assistant Madams’ season two finale.