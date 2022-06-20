RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Red TV’s new short film ‘Mighty’ poses an introspective question about change

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Red TV films has launched a brand new short film ‘Mighty’ which explores a great deal of Nigeria’s familiar vices.

Produced by Obinna Okerekeocha, Zeina Ibinabo Otonjo and Tobi Karunwi who doubles as Director, ‘Mighty’ revolves around a group of women of loose morals who set out on a night in Lagos. Events take a drastic turn for the ladies as their expectations for the night turns nightmarish.

The official synopsis the screenplay by Otonjo reads: Mighty follows the tale of Angel, Madam B, Patience and the leader of the clan Baddie as they navigate a night out in the bustling city of Lagos.

Looking and Nigeria’s pressing topic of kidnap, deceit and quick money fixes, this film addresses how one night’s turn of events can lead to an introspective question “How do we change things”, a reminder that looks can be deceiving.

The short film stars comedian Nkubi alongside ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’ star Chioma Okoli, comedian Tomama, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Ada Ameh and Kech Nwikwu.

‘Mighty’ is the latest release from Red TV following its ‘Assistant Madams’ season two finale.

Watch the short film:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

