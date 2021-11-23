Red Notice 2: should we expect a sequel?

While some critics and fans and fans continue to highlight the flaws of the Red Notice’s story and production flaws, its stellar trio-cast Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds guaranteed the action-comedy to set a staggering record of 150 million viewers in the opening weekend, catapulting it to Top 10 rankings globally. These numbers could even increase if the intended script and production pattern are improvised in the upcoming sequel(s).

Speaking to THR, Rawson stated, "If we were to make a sequel, the only responsible thing would be to make two and three back-to-back. It’s such a big production, and if you can mount it one time, it will be better for everyone. Including for my mental health." The director further went to tell collider, “I’m not working on the script for a sequel…I’ve certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to telltale out of school but yeah Netflix…we’ve been having those conversations.”

It is doubtful that production will begin anytime soon as the Red Notice gang is busy with other projects. Dwayne Johnson is releasing Black Adam next year and is preparing to star in Red One for Amazon and director Jake Kasdan. Reynolds finished The Adam Project and Spirited and is taking an acting break between projects. Gadot is currently filming the spy thriller Heart of Stone and has two Patty Jenkins projects on the line with Cleopatra and Wonder Woman 3. She's also set to play the Evil Queen in the live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for Disney.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

