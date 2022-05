The successful applicants were selected from a competitive pool of 200 submissions from an open call, which closed on 21 January 2022. EPL and DET commenced on May 1 and runs until 31 July 2022, with the last week of the programme consisting of in-person sessions in Gauteng, South Africa.

Selected participants for the Episodic Lab include: Hussein Kurji with 'Bushcamp' (Kenya), Khanyo Mjamba with 'Byline'(South Africa), Mlilo Mpondo with 'Bayeti-Visitors' (South Africa), Neo Sibiya with 'Ukushona Kwelanga' (The Setting of The Sun) (South Africa), Sandra Madu with 'From Lagos with Love' (Nigeria) and Voline Ogutu with Dilemma (Kenya).

The selected screenwriters will spend 3 months in a virtual lab where they will work on developing their original story ideas, in any genre, alongside the mentorship of Realness Institute Creative Producers, Elias Ribeiro and Mehret Mandefro, and Story Consultants, Selina Ukwuoma and Thandeka Zwana. After this stage of mentorship, the lab participants will have the opportunity to pitch their incubated stories to Netflix executives.

Pulse Nigeria