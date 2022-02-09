RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Realness Institute announces call for 2022 screenwriters residency

The residency is available to African screenwriters.

Realness Institute is calling for six emerging filmmakers from Nigeria to develop their fiction film story ideas and emerging scripts.

The 7th Realness institute program is open to screenwriters and mid-career industry professionals from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and all parts of the continent.

Selected screenwriters will get the opportunity to attend the Locarno film festival and the Academy’s creative incubation programme “BaseCamp”.

One out of the selected six will also attend the the festival’s industry development programme. They will also engage with international and local guest speakers every week for the duration of the programme.

The Overall most promising projects will be awarded participation in the prestigious La Fabrique des Cinémas du Monde in Cannes, receive an EAVE Producers’ Workshop partial Scholarship, as well as an invitation to TorinoFilmLab Meetings Event and Locarno Filmmakers Academy. The Realness team will develop and present programmes, dedicated to the development, during AFRIFF’s Industry event.

We are thankful to our old partners and excited to welcome our new. Nigeria is an exciting market we have long been interested in entering so it’s wonderful that our writers will get a chance to showcase their projects at AFRIFF,” says Mehret Mandefro, Director of Development and Partnerships for the Realness Institute.

Entries close March 7 with the program set to run from August 3 to November 13.

