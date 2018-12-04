Pulse.ng logo
Read why everyone is talking about Captain Marvel's second trailer

Here's why everyone is talking about Captain Marvel's second trailer

  • Published:

Audience and fans of Marvel's superhero movies are tripping over the second trailer of the new movie, Captain Marvel.

Starring Brie Larson as the main character, Carol Danvers, and the heroine of the new movie scheduled for release in March 2019.

ALSO READ: Watch trailer for new Marvel big movie Captain Marvel

Here are the reasons everyone is talking about the movie since its release.

The second trailer shows the superhero, Carol Danvers beating up an elderly woman only to find out that the old woman was actually the villain called 'Skrull'.

The introduction of Annette Bening, who plays the unnamed character, 'Kree,' is another reason fans are tripping over the film. Kree's sole decision of saving Carol Danvers brings a twist to the movie.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury. Fans can't wait to see what he's bringing to the movie with two eyes now back on his face.

About 'Captain Marvel'

Set in the 1990s, 'Captain Marvel' is based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, the story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, and Jude Law.

