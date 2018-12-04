Read why everyone is talking about Captain Marvel's second trailer

The second trailer shows the superhero, Carol Danvers beating up an elderly woman who happens to be the villain called 'Skrull'.
Starring Brie Larson as the main character, Carol Danvers, and the heroine of the new movie scheduled for release in March 2019.
ALSO READ: Watch trailer for new Marvel big movie Captain Marvel
Set in the 1990s, 'Captain Marvel' is based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, the story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, and Jude Law.