Anticipated Nollywood sci-fi movie, 'Ratnik' is finally set for its theatrical release months after its 2019 Lagos Comic Convention premiere.

The multiple award-winning feature film was originally slated for release in November 2019 but was later pushed back to April 2020. However, the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria forced the shutdown of cinemas and invariably, the pausing of the second release.

According to Dimeji Ajibola, the film's director, the movie is now slated for a November 6, 2020 release.

'Ratnik' stars Osas Ighodaro as a brazen special trooper who returns from the war-front to find her only sister on the verge of becoming an undead following the release of a chemical substance. It also stars Bolanle Ninalowo, Adunni Ade, Karibi Fubara, Tope Tedela, Paul Utomi and Meg Otanwa.

Watch the trailer: