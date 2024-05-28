Rasey Nouah, Chris Odeh, Joy Odiete launch new production company BRS Studios

“I humbly present to you a collaboration like no other, of myself, @chrisodeh and @joyodiete to birth BRS studios!! We are taking storytelling to the next level and widening our horizons as we set new records. The Goal has always been to tell great African stories on a global scale and with BRS, the dream will be achieved!” he wrote in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The companies Blue Pictures Distribution, Ramsey Films, and Sozo Films came together to form BRS Studios.

Blue Pictures is Nigeria’s foremost film distribution company which says it has a key vision to bring movies across all genres from every territory to the burgeoning African and global markets.

Ramsey Films describes itself as an indigenous high-quality content movie production company that focuses on innovative concepts with fresh approaches to create excellent movies with local content for the global market.

Sozo Films is known for its innovative approach to film production and management.

According to Shockng, this Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Venture is not a merger of the 3 companies and will only function for special projects soon to be announced.