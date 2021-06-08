Ramsey Nouah to direct pan-African women themed film 'Verified'

Set to be directed by 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free' director, Ramsey Nouah, Kalango in a recently held press conference revealed that the film will center on women empowerment.

"it talks about women supporting women, women empowerment... A lot of girls feel like they are unable to share things with other women. 'Verified' is a story saying, I can pick up my phone and call a friend and say this is what is bothering me and she will be concerned."

Co-producer, Nosa 'Lasisi Elenu' Afolabi added, " 'Verified' tells a story of the women of today and there is so much about the film that is yet to be revealed and we will reveal them."