Nouah scored four nominations, the highest among the nominees ahead of the seventh edition of the AMVCA which will hold at a yet-to-be-announced date.

Nouah’s role in the movie ‘Levi’ have him a nod in the Best Actor in a Drama category of the awards, while the other two nominations came in the Best Actor in a Comedy category with his role in the movie ‘Merry Men 1’ and the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category from his role in his directorial debut hit flick 'Living In Bondage’.

For his directorial role in 'Living in Bondage', the 49-year-old also got nominated in the Best Director category.

The next movie star with the second highest nominations was Abraham who got three nominations.

She is in the running for Best Actress in a Drama with her role in the movie ‘Elevator Baby’ while her two other nominations came in the Best Actress in a Comedy category with her role in the ‘Bling Lagosians’ and ‘Kasanova’.

Actress Zainab Balogun is next with two nominations which came in the Best Actress in a Drama category with her roles in the movies ‘Sylvia’ and ‘God Calling’.