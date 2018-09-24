Ramsey Noah, Ireti Doyle, AY Makun, Omawunmi attend movie premiere

news

Sunday, September 23, 2018, will forever remain a day not to be forgotten as all the who is who in entertainment came out for the premiere of the movie ‘Merry Men.’

The event which took place at the IMAX Cinemas saw a number of A-list celebrities turn up to support another of their own, AY Makun. The movie premiere which had it’s who hashtag, #AgbadaChallenge say celebrities, both male and female show up in beautifully knitted Agbadas.

The roll call of celebrities present at the premiere includes; Ali Baba, AY Makun, Ramsey Noah, Jude Okoye, Omawunmi, Ireti Doyle, Kunle Afolayan, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Desmond Elliot, Ubi Franklin, Waje, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, Sound Sultan, Ini Dinma Okojie, Anto, IK Ogbonna, Alexx Ekubo, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo, Yomi Black, Okey Bakassi, Fathia Balogun, Meg Otenwa, Uriel, Damilola Adegbite, Nancy Isime, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Aimakhu, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Olu Maintain, Daddy Freeze, Timi Dakolo and wife and host of others.

The red carpet which kicked off at about 7 PM saw these celebrities turned up despite the heavy rainfall. It was all glitters as the cameramen scuffled to take photos of these celebrities.

The movie proper started at 9 pm in a filled to the capacity cinema room. Merry Men indeed will be worth every kobo spent as the movie got everyone cracking all through its duration. At the end of the premiere, AY Makun came out with the cast of the movie to thank everyone for coming and asked fans to give a feedback.

The movie 'Merry Men'

“Merry Men” is a movie that follows the randy lives of four Abuja big boys , who are considered the city’s most eligible bachelors. They have thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast expensive cars and the attention of women in no short supply. They are known as the Merry Men, even though the ladies would prefer calling them Yoruba Demons.

AY Makun has to his credit a number of successful Nigerian films, including “30 Days In Atlanta” released in 2014 and “A Trip To Jamaica” in 2016.