‘Queen Sono’ emerges Netflix’s first African original series

‘Queen Sono’ has been confirmed as Netflix’s first African original series

'Quantico' star and South African actress, Pearl Thusi will star in 'Queen Sono' while production work is scheduled for 2019.

‘Queen Sono’ emerges Netflix’s first African original series play

Pearl Thusi and Pryanka Chopra

(tvseriesfinale.com)

A South African story, ‘Queen Sono,’ has been confirmed as Netflix’s first African original series.

According to Deadline, the production will be directed by Kagiso Lediga, who worked on dark romantic comedy, 'Catching Feelings.'

It was also revealed that Lediga will be working with Tamsin Andersson, the producer of 'Catching Feelings.'

ALSO READ: Netflix is ready to commission some series in Africa in 2019

In the same vein, 'Quantico' star and South African actress, Pearl Thusi will star in 'Queen Sono' while production work is scheduled for 2019.

Confirming the production, Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Original Series at Netflix.said, “We are excited to be working with Kagiso and Pearl, to bring the story of Queen Sonoto life, and we expect it to be embraced by our South African users and global audiences alike.

Speaking on what the opportunity portends for African movie stars, Thusi said, “It’s going to change the game for every artist on this continent,” said Thusi. “I cannot wait for every young woman, every woman on this continent and on this planet to meet Queen Sono. We’ve worked so hard for this.

In November 2018, Barmack confirmed that an unspecified numbers of series will be commissioned by Netflix in 2019.

Movies

Ema Edosio's 'Kasala' makes cinema debut on Friday
With Chief Daddy you will get a few laughs but that is all
BON Awards 2018: Mercy Aigbe, Tana Adelana shine, winners list
BON 2018: Mawuli Gavor, Olivia Orji win 'Best Kiss' category
