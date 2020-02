They gathered to watch the first episode of Netflix's first original African series. It follows the story of a female spy, played by South African actress Pearl Thusi, who effortlessly fights crime while dealing with serious issues in her personal life.

The star-studded event had in attendance A-listers like Omoni Oboli and Sola Sobowale.

Check out photos from the premiere:

"Queen Sono" exclusive screening in Nigeria (Pulse)

