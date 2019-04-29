Queen Nwokoye is angry with Bobrisky, who plays the role of her husband in the movie.

Nwokoye’s husband returns to the village as a female named Cherry baby with a new found friend, Anita Joseph. Nwokoye is unwilling to accept the new person her husband (Bobrisky) has become.

ALSO READ: Bobrisky on the set of new movie, ‘Bobrisky in Love’

Bobrisky and Queen Nwokoye are two of the main stars featured in the Ken Steve Anuka directed movie, ‘Bobrisky in love’. The movie also features Anita Joseph.

‘Bobrisky in love’ is produced by Basil Nneji and the trailer was released on April 25, 2019.

Bobrisky featured in a Yoruba movie, 'Ojuloge Obirin,' as a crossdresser in 2015. The movie was produced by Tayo Sobola.

In March 2019, Bobrisky was featured in ‘Skin,’ a 90 minutes long documentary on colourism produced by Beverly Naya and directed by Daniel Etim Effiong.