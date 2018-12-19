As the case every year, tonnes of movies in Yoruba language were written and produced in 2018.

With different storylines and several directors shuttling between locations, 2018 had some of the best that the Yoruba genre of Nollywood had to offer.

Here are five of the must watch Yoruba movies in 2018.

5. Agbokolori

‘Agbokolori’ is a joint effort between Jumoke Odetola and Abiodun Jimoh.

The movie tells the story of a young and brilliant TV host, who fell for an accomplished model who doesn’t want his spouse in the media space.

The TV presenter lost her being and essence in the process of keeping her home and marriage.

The story was well told by the director, Abiodun Jimoh, who also wrote the soundtrack.

Agbokolori was produced by Jumoke Odetola.

4. Judasi

Nkechi Blessing Sunday made the headlines for several reasons in 2018 and she crowned it with the production of her movie, ‘Judasi’.

Though she became popular for her role in ‘Omoge Lekki,’ Nkechi Blessing Sunday was able to put together a cast that interpreted the script for the movie, ‘Judasi.’

Based on the tales of two women, a medical doctor and daughter of a late billionaire, ‘Judasi’ narrates the lustful and greedy nature of male and female for selfish purposes and gain.

Produced by Nkechi Blessing Sunday, ‘Judasi’ is directed by Sharafadeen Olabode.

3. Osun Sengese

‘Osun Sengese’ was produced by Ronke Ojo and takes audience back to the ancient story of Yoruba goddess, Osun.

‘Osun Sengese’ tells the story of how the goddess had to go through several obstacles because of her inability to have a child.

She married a wife for her husband but the young wife turned against her to taunt her for her perceived barrenness.

The movie is one of the unique Yoruba movies that delved into the traditional root of Osun worshippers in the South Western part of Nigeria.

‘Osun Sengese’ was directed by Bayo Tijani, Razaq Olayiwola, Seun Olaiya and Abiola Paul Bogunmbe.

2. The Vendor

Odunlade Adekola brought a new twist to his acting career in 2018 when he featured in, produced and directed the movie, ‘The Vendor.’

The movie tells the story of a vendor, whose luck changed after meeting a rich young lady played by Adunni Ade.

Odunlade played the role of the vendor and brought his hilarious abilities to fore in the movie.

The comedy was nothing new to the fans of the tall actor but his ability to sell it to a larger crowd by taking it to the cinemas further made the movie an interesting one for his bigger fans.

1. Etiko Onigedu

Femi Adebayo’s ‘Etiko Onigedu’ is undoubtedly one of the films that compliments 2018.

Produced by Femi Adebayo and directed by his brother, Tope Adebayo, ‘Etiko Onigedu’ delves into the activities and challenges of local agroforestry practitioners.

Etiko, played by Femi Adebayo, is a powerful player, who is influential and feared for his supernatural power.

However, he met his loom when he found out his son was a bastard.

The story and interpretation of roles by the cast of the movie stands it out amongst several other movies as a must watch.