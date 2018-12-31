These actors delivered impressive performances in 2018, and could well be on their way to getting their much-deserved recognition at 2019 movie awards.

This list is based on some of their performances in some major 2018 movies, but mostly, by how excellent their 2018 was as actors.

1. Blossom Chukwujekwu

As Desmond in "Black Rose," Chukwujekwu is the villain and the 'hero,' and he walks that line brilliantly, bringing equal measures of dread, intrigue and thoughtfulness to the character.

He becomes Desmond with such self-possession, making every gesture and word count.

He is effortlessly as likeable and as unpleasant in different roles that requires him to either be likeable or unpleasant.

2. Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi Okanlawon starred in many movies as lead characters and supporting characters.

From playing the lovely husband to a vindictive man, a ruthless boss and a fearful personality, Deyemi played his roles like a true and thorough thespian.

Like Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi appeals to the viewer as effortlessly as likeable.

3. Jide Kosoko

If there were big movies that had no role for Jide Kosoko in 2018, they had to be few.

The veteran thespian appeared in a handful of the biggest flicks of 2018 and playing a significant role that not befits his personality but also his brilliance.

From ‘King Of Boys’ to ‘Power of 1,’ ‘Ghetto Bred,’ ‘Bipolar’ and ‘Funke,’ Jide Kosoko led the young thespians in 2018 by contributing his quota to the movie industry.

4. Kalu Ikeagwu

Kalu Ikeagwu has remained a recurring feature in the Nigerian movie industry and yet again, he made an outstanding performance in 2018.

Ikeagwu had a good year working on several productions and starring in a couple of big movies for 2018.

From ‘New Money’ to ‘The Kinsman,’ ‘Dr Mekam’ and Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart,’ Ikeagwu had a wonderful 2018.

Playing the role of Dr Mitchell Mekam in the movie, ‘Dr Mekam’ further gives credence to the brilliance of the top actor.

5. Ayo Ayoola

Music act and actor, Ayo Ayoola made his impact felt in 2018.

His acting abilities were more appreciated in 2018 with his interpretation of his character in some of the movies he starred in.

One of the highlights of 2018 for Ayoola was his ability to take up the role of a young Nigerian president and deliver a good performance.

From his looks to his composure, speech delivery and carriage, Ayoola gave one of the best performance of his career so far with his role in ‘If I am president.’

6. Ramsey Nouah

From ‘Merry Men’ to ‘Power of 1,’ Ramsey Nouah brought the flavours to the cinema all through 2018.

His ability to waltz through his character and leave audience wondering how he has kept to remain good is one of his highlights for 2018.

Ramsey didn’t fade, neither was he found wanting as he remained busy and committed to the art giving laudable performances at every script that had his name on it.

7. Ninalowo Bolanle

Ninalowo Bolanle has been having a roller coaster since 2017 and 2018 was no different for the Nollywood hunk.

Again, Bolanle proved that his body and good looks are just a compliment to his ability to interpret movie roles.

He starred as lead actor in several Yoruba and English movies as well as original TV series by ROK that one can hardly miss his face on TV screens and cinema halls.

From ‘Ghetto Bred’ to ‘Bipolar,’ ‘Black Men Rock’ and ‘Divorce Not Allowed,’ Ninalowo proved to be a Nollywood actor to be reckoned with.

8. Shawn Faqua

From ‘Esohe’ to ‘Personal Assistant,’ Shawn Faqua proved cynics wrong by displaying acting prowess that says he’s more than a handsome face and body to die for.

For his role in ‘Personal Assistant,’ Faqua nailed the nomination for Best Supporting actor at the 2018 BON awards.

His transformation from a fresh and good looking hunk to the gateman with high hope of making it in the Nigerian music industry was worth every applause.

9. Banky W

Despite going through cancer surgery, Banky W made a statement on the Nigerian entertainment scene - most importantly on the movie scene.

‘The Wedding Party 2’ shot by Niyi Akinmolayan had re-introduced Banky W and his lovely wives to our screen in 2018 as their friends tie the nuptial knots in Dubai in the sequel.

Interestingly, Banky W got himself another deal in the movie, ‘Up North,’ which saw him filming and working tirelessly for four months in Bauchi state.

The movie, which recently premiered, shows ‘Mr Capable’ in a whole new light as he brings out his ability to blend with any society.

10. Falz

The year 2018 is an overall good year for Falz having made a statement for himself as a rap act and an actor of note.

Delving away from his hilarious character, Falz won himself for his role in Tope Oshin’s ‘New Money.’

His abilities to drop his rap act toga and get into character has not only endeared him to more directors in 2018 but got him more roles in movies that include ‘Muna’ and ‘Chief Daddy.’

Also in 2018, BLK Prime, a Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) service signed a multi-season deal with Falz to play the lead role in the original drama series.