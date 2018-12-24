Sola Sobowale, Zainab Balogun, Adesua Etomi and other female actors had an impressive movie performances in 2018, no doubt.

2018 offered some of the best female actors quite a number of good and laudable performances as lead characters, supporting lead and just an important cast.

These great and impressive performances from the Nollywood female actors are worthy of mention and appraisal by fans and critics.

1. Sola Sobowale

The role of Alhaja Eniola Salami in the Kemi Adetiba political thriller, ‘King Of Boy’, couldn’t have suited any movie star better than Sola Sobowale.

The veteran actress is a natural, portraying the character with the right measures of energy, cold-hearted dialogues and determination as a ruler of the underworld striving to win political battles. Her character purely fits her personality in the movie.

2. Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye was tipped as one of the actors to watchout for in 2018 and with her performance in the movie, ‘Personal Assistant,’ she showed her worth in Nollywood.

Ademoye deftly played the role of a semi-illiterate, who won the heart of her feared boss and rose to become a successful woman.

Bimbo won herself the award for the Best supporting actress at the Best Of Nollywood awards 2018.

3. Zainab Balogun

As Ope in the EbonyLife romantic comedy, "Royal Hibiscus Hotel,"Balogun is a natural, portraying the character with the right measures of vulnerability and determination as a disappointed lover and chef, respectively: Her character isn't one given to self-pity.

4. Adesua Etomi

In "Date Night," Adesua Etomi is Lota, a young woman searching for her missing sister. She shares great chemistry with Deyemi Okanlawon, but it’s her ability to make a swift transformation from sweet and regular to almost psychotic that makes for the best part of her performance.

Occasionally overly dramatic, flawed and over the top, Etomi still delivers an impressive character with a fierce strength that refuses to be cowered.

Etomi's performance in "Date Night" is a psychological act that is as thrilling as it is mysterious.

5. Lilian Echelon

As the titular character in Okechukwu Oku's "Black Rose," Echelon delivers a subtle interpretation of her character, surprisingly free of the kind of unnatural intensity that often ruins melancholic Nollywood films like "Black Rose."

She takes viewers on a journey with her raw, vulnerable and emotional performance, which earned her a well-deserved AMVCA Best Actress nomination.

6. Rahama Sadau

After a wonderful 2017, Rahama Sadau returned with a more spectacular performances in 2018.

The Kannywood star remained a recurring figure on the screens with her performances on productions that include ‘Up North’ and ‘If I am President.’

She also produced her first movie titled "Rariya," which won the Best Kannywood award at the City People Movie Awards.

Rahama has no plans of slowing down anytime soon and with her input in upcoming movies scheduled for release in 2019.

7. Ebele Okaro

As a poor widow and mother of four in "Black Rose," Okaro effortlessly conveys her character’s kindness, toughness, maternal protectiveness and fear.

She is engaging, drawing viewers into the world of a woman confronted by circumstances beyond her control. She brings, as always, an incredible emotional depth to her pursuit of happiness in "Black Rose."

8. Jemima Osunde

In "New Money," the character Toun isn't the easiest to root for. However, she is delivered by Osunde with a finesse that is hard to ignore.

In "Rumour Has It," Osunde delivers Ranti - an infuriating, ambitious, yet humorous character - with a performance that is impressive. And as Leila in "Shuga," she gives a performance that’s at once both fierce and naive.

Osunde has enjoyed a good year and has consistently been a delight in all her works so far this year.

9. Michelle Dede

Michelle Dede gave her all in 2018 to become one of the best actresses.

From her role in Izu Ojukwu directed ‘Power of 1’ to her role in Tope Oshin’s ‘Up North.’

Though she didn’t play the lead actress in both movies, Michelle, measured up to the lead characters in both movies and re-assured directors why she should be casted for more roles.

Her role in the TV series, Eve, is another reason to give kudos to Michelle’s acting prowess.

10. Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi

Known to have a knack for brilliance and perfection, Funlola Aofiyebi Riami gave one of the best performance in Tope Oshin directed movie, ‘We don’t Live Here anymore.’

The actress brought not only life to her character in the movie but also brought tears to the eyes of viewers with her convincing acts.