Pulse Movies has put together a list of five Nollywood actors to watch out for in 2018.

These actors delivered impressive performances in 2018, and could well be on their way to getting their much-deserved recognition in 2019.

This list is based on how much buzz there is around their future projects, but mostly, by how excellent their 2017 was.

Ifu Ennada

Breaking out of Big Brother Naija fame is not one of the easiest task and only few housemates have been able to maintain a good movie career.

Ifu Ennada ha proved to be ready for the screen and with her performances in movies like ‘Obsession,’ ‘The Quest’ and ‘Hire A Woman,’ 2019 is definitely a year to watchout for this TV darling.

Bukola Oladipupo

With Bukola Oladipupo’s performance in MTV Base series, Shuga, it’s certain 2019 would be her year.

The actress reciprocated the same feat in ‘Moms at War’ and has already been casted for Ebonylife’s ‘Oloture.’

Francis Sule

Francis Sule may not have had so many opportunities in Nollywood but the chance he got to star alongside Nollywood greats in Tope Oshin’s ‘We don’t Live Here Anymore’ is all he needs to prove himself as a star in waiting.

The young actor is one of the promising actor tipped to do well in 2019.

Uzoamaka Aniunoh

Uzoamaka Aniunoh’s two biggest feat in 2018 was her roles in ‘Shuga,’ and ‘Rumour Has It.’

She is one of the rising star, who sure knows her onion and has a bright 2019 if challenged with bigger roles.

Efa Iwara

One of the best actors for 2018, Efe Iwara displayed his worth in ‘Rumour Has It season 2’ and ‘The Eve’.

It would be nice to see what next for this musician and actor, who seems not ready to slow down on his acting career.

Oreoluwa Adedoyin

If you are one of those who believes the Yoruba film industry is the easiest way to get into Nollywood, you might need to think again.

Oreoluwa Adedoyin proved that she’s deserving of being tipped as a promising act to do well in 2019.

Her role in ‘Ofefe’ didn’t just get her a nomination at the Best Of Nollywood award but also showed that she’s indeed ready to conquer in 2019.