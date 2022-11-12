RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Professors clash over 'Anikulapo' - Kunle Afolayan

Nurudeen Shotayo

Afolayan said there had been a lot of criticism of his new movie, Anikulapo.

Nollywood actor, director and producer Kunle Afolayan
Nollywood actor, director and producer Kunle Afolayan

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that 'Anikulapo', a Netflix original movie debuted on October 1, 2022, to instant acclaim from critics and film lovers.

During a recent interview with Guardian UK, the award-winning filmmaker revealed that the movie was initially conceived to be a series, but was later chopped into a movie following the instruction by Netflix, who also promised to pursue a series if the movie became a success.

Meanwhile, while talking as a panelist during a session on telling indigenous stories at the ongoing 'Africa International Film Festival,' Afolayan admitted that there had been a lot of criticism of his movie.

Afolayan's word:Staying true to our stories is very important. I have seen a lot of films done by Americans telling African stories. Yet, some people who are Yoruba will see some movies done in Yoruba and say something is not being done right. Some look at it from the point of view of language, some from the angle of costume, while others look at it from the perspective of history.

"There has been a lot of thesis, criticism and debate over my film, with professors having clashes (over them). For example, a professor of history could say, ‘That is not the history of Oyo’. A professor of film would also say, ‘You are the one bringing history to a film class’. For me, that is interesting. It opens up conversations.

Afolayan, who also stated that he considered it notable that people were now being remunerated for telling indigenous stories, said, “the icing on the cake is that one is making a living from doing something indigenous, and one is also being commissioned to do more. I feel that is the way to go.

It would be recalled that 'Anikulapo' maintained an impressive top 10 spot in over five countries including the United Kingdom, Kenya, Nigeria and the Bahamas.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Professors clash over 'Anikulapo' - Kunle Afolayan

Professors clash over 'Anikulapo' - Kunle Afolayan

Future Sounds Vol.32 featuring Nissi, Ugoccie , Tobii WTW , Khaid and others

Future Sounds Vol.32 featuring Nissi, Ugoccie , Tobii WTW , Khaid and others

Lojay previews unreleased song featuring DJ Maphorisa

Lojay previews unreleased song featuring DJ Maphorisa

Afro And The Beats targets 200,000 afrocitizens in December

Afro And The Beats targets 200,000 afrocitizens in December

Portable set to marry pregnant lover

Portable set to marry pregnant lover

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Hi-Life Fest: TV show to commence with Bright Chimezie, Mr Raw, Uche Ogbodo as judges

Hi-Life Fest: TV show to commence with Bright Chimezie, Mr Raw, Uche Ogbodo as judges

We invested N9bn in Nigeria film industry in 6 years – Netflix

We invested N9bn in Nigeria film industry in 6 years – Netflix

FIFA confirms Kizz Daniel as one of the performing artists at the 2022 World Cup

FIFA confirms Kizz Daniel as one of the performing artists at the 2022 World Cup

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman feature film [Instagram/moabudu]

'Elesin Oba' explores Soyinka's 4th stage but it's not the deep film it pretends to be [Pulse Review]

50 Cent

50 Cent is making a TV series based on Hushpuppi

Netflix Far From Home series

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos