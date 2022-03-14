Producers paid me N10- N30k for roles - Nollywood veteran Fabian Adibe

Adibe, in a viral video, revealed that he had been out of work for over 12 years after he turned down an Onitsha producer's proposition to work on free scripts.

The 'Staff of Odo' actor who is visually impaired further disclosed that while he earned between N10,000 -N30,000 in his prime, veterans like himself currently earn N100,000.

Adibe's revelation has since raised a few eyebrows about the state of veteran actors who often pass on from illnesses and abject poverty.