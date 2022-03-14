RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Producers paid me N10- N30k for roles - Nollywood veteran Fabian Adibe

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actor says he left the industry long before he lost his sight.

Fabian Adibe in 'Staff of Odo' [YouTube]
Fabian Adibe in 'Staff of Odo' [YouTube]

Nollywood veteran actor Fabian Adibe has opened up about how exploitation in the Nigerian film industry forced his untimely exit.

Adibe, in a viral video, revealed that he had been out of work for over 12 years after he turned down an Onitsha producer's proposition to work on free scripts.

The 'Staff of Odo' actor who is visually impaired further disclosed that while he earned between N10,000 -N30,000 in his prime, veterans like himself currently earn N100,000.

Adibe's revelation has since raised a few eyebrows about the state of veteran actors who often pass on from illnesses and abject poverty.

Recall that weeks ago, veteran Kannywood actress Ladin Chima popularly known as Mama Tambaya called out the Hausa film industry, Kannywood for exploiting her and abandoning her in old age. The aged actress revealed that she earned as little as N2000 per script in her prime.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

