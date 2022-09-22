Principal photography begins for Tosin Igho’s ‘Suspicion’

According to the feature film's social media handle, principal photography kickstarted on September 22, months after the director first announced preproduction.

The Divergent Films production boasts of a star-studded cast including Stan Nze, Omawunmi Dada, Uzor Arukwe, Kalu Ikeagwu, Francis Sule, Tina Mba, Gregory Ojefua, Orezi, BBNaija's Boma Akpore and child comedian Small Mommy.

'Suspicion', according to Igho who is credited as writer, producer and director, will follow the origin story of the lead in his 2008 'The Suspicious Guy' short film.

In an announcement announcing preproduction in June, the filmmaker detailed that the film will deliver a gripping story.

"From the brains behind Africa magic's finest shows, Venge and the award winning film, Seven. We are pleased to announce new title, 'Suspicion'.