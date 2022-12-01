Prince Harry & Meghan show you the other side of their love story in new Netflix documentary

The in-depth documentary series takes you into the world of the usually private Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they share the other side of their high-profile love story.

Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

The teaser opens with a producer asking, "why do you want to make this documentary?" followed by dreamy, never-before-seen moments including the duchess cradling her baby bump and dancing with Harry dance at their wedding.

Harry is heard saying, "no one sees what goes on behind closed doors", before viewers are shown more intimate scenes of the couple's marriage and trials.

At the end, the teaser draws you in an important question from Meghan: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

The series also has commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

'Harry & Meghan' is directed by the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, Angus Wall are credited as executive producers.

The series is a Story Syndicate Production, in association with the couple's Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs.

'Harry & Meghan' comes after the couple struck a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, which was announced six months after they stepped down as senior royals and relocated to California.

On collaborating with the streaming platform, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they wanted the partnership to offer "hope and inspiration" to viewers.