RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Prince Harry & Meghan show you the other side of their love story in new Netflix documentary

Inemesit Udodiong

Enter the private world of one of the most-discussed couples in history.

Netflix announces Harry & Meghan documentary series [Netflix]
Netflix announces Harry & Meghan documentary series [Netflix]

Netflix has unveiled the official teaser for the 'Harry & Meghan' documentary series coming soon.

Recommended articles

The in-depth documentary series takes you into the world of the usually private Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they share the other side of their high-profile love story.

Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

See the other side of the royal couple in Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' (Image: Netflix )
See the other side of the royal couple in Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' (Image: Netflix ) Pulse Nigeria

The teaser opens with a producer asking, "why do you want to make this documentary?" followed by dreamy, never-before-seen moments including the duchess cradling her baby bump and dancing with Harry dance at their wedding.

Harry is heard saying, "no one sees what goes on behind closed doors", before viewers are shown more intimate scenes of the couple's marriage and trials.

At the end, the teaser draws you in an important question from Meghan: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

See the other side of the royal couple in Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' (Image: Netflix )
See the other side of the royal couple in Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' (Image: Netflix ) Pulse Nigeria

The series also has commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

'Harry & Meghan' is directed by the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, Angus Wall are credited as executive producers.

The series is a Story Syndicate Production, in association with the couple's Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs.

'Harry & Meghan' comes after the couple struck a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, which was announced six months after they stepped down as senior royals and relocated to California.

On collaborating with the streaming platform, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they wanted the partnership to offer "hope and inspiration" to viewers.

Watch the teaser:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mavin Records 'Overloading' is the NO. 1 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022

Mavin Records 'Overloading' is the NO. 1 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022

Prince Harry & Meghan show you the other side of their love story in new Netflix documentary

Prince Harry & Meghan show you the other side of their love story in new Netflix documentary

Tim Godfrey appreciates wife with beautiful post

Tim Godfrey appreciates wife with beautiful post

Bella Shmurda speaks on his motivation to keep going

Bella Shmurda speaks on his motivation to keep going

Netflix's 'Far From Home' teases ambition, love and danger in official trailer

Netflix's 'Far From Home' teases ambition, love and danger in official trailer

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among top 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music Canada in 2022

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among top 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music Canada in 2022

Toke Makinwa loses valuables to thieves in London

Toke Makinwa loses valuables to thieves in London

Tems' 'Free Mind' among the top 100 most streamed songs on US Apple Music in 2022

Tems' 'Free Mind' among the top 100 most streamed songs on US Apple Music in 2022

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among the top 100 songs on Apple Music Globally in 2022

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among the top 100 songs on Apple Music Globally in 2022

Trending

Richard Mofe Damijo in Inkblot's 'Palava!' movie [Instagram/Inkblotpresents]

6 Nigerian movies you should watch out for this December

NdaniTV's Skinny Girl In Transit is back for a 6th Season!

Here's your first look at 'Skinny Girl In Transit' Season 7

Quentin Tarantino is retiring with his 10th and final movie

'The Naija Job' [Shockng]

'The Naija Job': Filming begins for Femi Ogunsanwo's heist action film